PM Modi to address election rallies in TN on Wednesday

The PM, who held a roadshow here on Tuesday, will address rallies in Vellore and Mettupalayam (Coimbatore), in support of NDA candidates

ByPTIPTI|10 April 2024 3:35 AM GMT
PM Modi's roadshow in Chennai (Photo: Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address two election rallies in Tamil Nadu, where the Lok Sabha polls are scheduled on April 19.

The PM, who held a roadshow here on Tuesday, will address rallies in Vellore and Mettupalayam (Coimbatore), in support of NDA candidates, including BJP state president K Annamalai and Soumya Anbumani of ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

While Annamalai is contesting from Coimbatore, Soumya, wife of PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, is fighting from Dharmapuri.

