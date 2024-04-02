"PM Modi doesn't believe in Tamil identity": DMK candidate Arun Nehru

CHENNAI: Ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate Arun Nehru, who is contesting from the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency, today met people in Valikandapuram village in Tamil Nadu as part of his campaign for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Speaking to ANI, the DMK candidate said, "Perambalur has been my birthplace, the place where we do business, and where a lot of my family members and people that I know are staying. There is a very good chance that this district can be developed much further." Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Tamil Nadu, he said, "I think as a Prime Minister he should have done much, much more for this state, which is contributing more to the national development. If you actually go around and see, there is no one saying that Modi did a great job."

He alleged that PM Modi does not believe in the identity of the Tamil people and it will reflect in the elections. "Whatever the Prime Minister is doing is just to show off. He doesn't believe in the identity of Tamil people. Wherever we go in the world, we don't change our names. He (Modi) doesn't respect Tamil identity, and it will reflect in the elections," he said.

Replying to a query, he said, "Tamil Nadu will vote for an alliance that will respect the sentiments and identity of its people." He expressed confidence that the India bloc will win big in the southern state.

"INDIA alliance partners will win big in Tamil Nadu," he said. Tamil Nadu will see voting on all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Phase 1 on April 19, and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In 2019, the DMK won 23 Lok Sabha seats with a 33.2 per cent vote share, the Congress bagged 8 seats with a 12.9 per cent vote, and the CPI won two seats in Tamil Nadu. CPI (M) got a seat, IML won 1 seat, and independents were elected to two seats. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.