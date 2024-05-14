“People of Mandi and their love brought me here” says Kangana Ranaut

MANDI: BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat, Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday credited the people of Mandi for her electoral debut as she filed her nominations for the Lok Sabha seat. She was accompanied by her mother and sister.

Kangana said that it was the love of the people of Mandi that had brought her back to her home state, she said she hoped to make a mark for herself in politics just like she had done in film.

"The people of Mandi and their love for me have brought me here. Women in our country are making a mark in every field but incidents of feticide in Mandi were high a few years ago. Today, the women from Mandi are in the Army, the field of education and politics," said Kangana

When asked about Congress, she said "The anti-national mentality of the Congress party is a matter of concern for the country..."

Kangana's mother Asha Ranaut who accompanied her said, "The public have come here to support Kangana. We will definitely win. She has done a lot of work for the people and will do so in future too..."

Her sister Rangoli Ranaut who was also present while Kangan filed her nomination said, "I extend my best wishes on this new journey of her. You can witness how the people support her in the crowd..."

After filing her nomination Kangana said "Today I have filed nomination from Mandi LS seat. It is a matter of pride for me to have the opportunity to contest from Mandi...I have been successful in Bollywood and I am hopeful that I will get success in the field of politics as well."

The decision to field Kangana from Mandi, which has traditionally been a stronghold of the ruling Congress in the state, adds a layer of intrigue to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In her maiden bid for membership of the Lower House, she faces a formidable challenge in the form of Congress heavyweight and the son of late former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh.

Polling in Himachal, which is scheduled for June 1, will not only pit candidates vying for Lok Sabha membership from four seats but also elect members for six assembly seats that fell vacant following the resignation and switchover of dissident Congress lawmakers.

The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha constituencies in the state in the 2019 elections, is eyeing an encore this time.

The Mandi constituency holds symbolic significance for the Congress, as it is considered a bastion of the Virbhadra family. The seat is currently held by Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow. She wrested the seat for the Congress in the bye-election that was held following the demise of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.