OPS to fight against 5 namesakes in Ramnad

MADURAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Pannerselvam is fighting against 50 independent candidates, 5 of whom are namesakes, in the Ramanathapuram seat. Fighting away from his home turf Theni, the former CM, is having a task to convince voters he is the candidate with BJP-led NDA support in this LS polls. OP Raveendranath, son of OPS, sounded optimistic saying many can imitate their style, but there could be only one superstar. According to sources, after completion of scrutiny of nominations on Thursday, these six independent candidates named Panneerselvam were accepted.