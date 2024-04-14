"Manifesto reflects what founding fathers of BJP envisioned": JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: As the BJP released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, party national president JP Nadda addressed the gathering of leaders at party headquarters in the national capital on Sunday and said the party's manifesto for the general election reflects what the founding fathers of the BJP had envisioned for the country.

"Our manifesto reflects what the founding fathers of the BJP had envisioned for the country. PM Modi has simplified the vision for the common man to understand and called it 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'," Nadda said.

"Today, as we launch the Sankalp Patra, we will learn and discuss how we will serve the country for the next five years under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he added.

Lashing out at the Congress party over "politics for vote bank", Nadda accused the Congress lawyers of stopping the judicial process for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

"You gave us a clear mandate and clear results came. You gave a clear mandate and Article 370 was abrogated. We also saw those days when Congress lawyers used to stand up and try to stop the judicial process and say that it would benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party. They were not concerned about the country, Ram Lalla. They did vote bank politics and kept creating obstacles but under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a grand Ram temple was built," he said.

Highlighting the work done by the ruling government, the BJP president said, "Four crore houses have been built under the PM Awas Yojana and this work is being continued further. Today, out of 50 crore Jan Dhan accounts, 55.5 per cent of Jan Dhan accounts are opened in the name of women."

"Today, more than 10 crore gas cylinders have been distributed in the country under the Ujjwala scheme. More than 11 crore Izzat Ghars have been built across the country. Work has been done to connect 60, 000 new villages with pucca roads and all-weather roads have been built," he added.

Nadda said that under the leadership of PM Modi, 25 crore people in India's population have risen above the poverty line.

"We had never imagined that villages would be empowered, or optical fibre would reach villages too. But today I am happy that under your leadership, 1.2 lakh panchayats have been connected with optical fibre and they have also been connected with internet facilities. 25 crore people of India's population have now risen above the poverty line. According to the International Monetary Fund, extreme poverty in India has now reduced to less than 1 per cent," he said.

He further paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedka on his birth anniversary.

"Today is the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar, we pay tribute to him. We all know that he fought for social justice. Following his path, the BJP always fought for social justice," Nadda said.

The Lok Sabha polls in India are scheduled to take place from April 19, 2024, to June 1, 2024, to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. These elections will be conducted over seven phases, with the outcome being declared on June 4.

Around 970 million individuals, out of a total population of 1.44 billion, are eligible to take part in the elections. The legislative assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim will coincide with the general election. Additionally, there will be by-elections for 35 seats across 16 states.