LS polls: TASMAC sales cross ₹200cr, as shops announced shut for 3 days as part of MCC

CHENNAI: With the Tasmac liquor shops in Tamil Nadu will be closed from Wednesday till Friday (three days) due to election schedule and as a part of Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the single day sales this Tuesday alone crossed Rs 200 crore.

As per the daily sales, sources from the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the monopoly agency to sell liquor in the State, said that the average liquor sales per day across the State is about Rs 125 crore, "In weekends (both Saturday and Sunday together), the liquor sales would cross about Rs 300 crores", a senior Tasmac official said.

Though the Tasmac official could get an exact figure of Tuesday sales, he said "it has crossed Rs 200 crore as many consumers have started to stock the liquor for three days".

He said with strict instructions from the Election Commission of India, the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department will ensure that there will not be any liquor sales till June 19 (polling day).

The official said in addition, the Tasmac liquor outlets will also be closed on June 21, Sunday, due to Mahavir Jayanti Day.

Similarly, he said the liquor sales will not be done on May day (May 1).