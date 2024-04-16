From flood prevention to garbage disposal, Tamilisai's LS poll manifesto for South Chennai has a lot for people

CHENNAI: Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday released the BJP election manifesto for the South Chennai constituency.

The election manifesto is titled as 'Akka 1825 (365x5 years)' which says Tamilisai Soundararajan's guarantees for South Chennai.

Speaking to the reporters regarding manifesto, she said, “Separate projects will be launched for garbage disposal and rainwater drainage in South Chennai.”

“Steps will be taken to prevent flood in South Chennai and separate schemes will be launched for fisherwomen and youngsters,” the former Governor added.

Tamilisai also stated about the scheme for consolidation and development of fishing villages in South Chennai and the issue of rainwater drainage due to the accumulation of garbage in Perungudi.

“Our mission is to solve problems and improve the basic infrastructure of fishermen. Six offices will be opened in all six assembly constituencies. Schemes such as Advisory Council for Fishermen have been included in the election manifesto.”

It is also reported that she gave shared her contact number and said that she aspires to be a candidate who can be contacted at anytime.