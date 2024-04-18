Begin typing your search...
LS polls: Rs 81,000 seized from BJP functionary in Coimbatore
Sleuths of the flying squad seized Rs 81,000 meant for distribution among voters from a local BJP functionary in Coimbatore.
COIMBATORE: Sleuths of the flying squad seized Rs 81,000 meant for distribution among voters from a local BJP functionary in Coimbatore.
Acting on a tip, the officials seized the money from Jothimani, a local BJP functionary in Boluvampatti area.
He was also in possession of booth slips of the area residents.
Police have taken him into custody and further inquiries are on.
