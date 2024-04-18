Begin typing your search...

LS polls: Rs 81,000 seized from BJP functionary in Coimbatore

Sleuths of the flying squad seized Rs 81,000 meant for distribution among voters from a local BJP functionary in Coimbatore.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 April 2024 6:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-18 06:30:51.0  )
LS polls: Rs 81,000 seized from BJP functionary in Coimbatore
X

Members of the election commission 'flying squad' are rigorously inspecting vehicles (Representative Image)

COIMBATORE: Sleuths of the flying squad seized Rs 81,000 meant for distribution among voters from a local BJP functionary in Coimbatore.

Acting on a tip, the officials seized the money from Jothimani, a local BJP functionary in Boluvampatti area.

He was also in possession of booth slips of the area residents.

Police have taken him into custody and further inquiries are on.

TamilnaduElectionLok Sabha ElectionLS PollsBJPFlying SquadMoney Distribution
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X