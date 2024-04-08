LS polls Phase-1: 59% candidates from DMK, 36% from AIADMK have criminal cases

NEW DELHI: More than half of the candidates fielded by DMK and one-third of AIADMK candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls have criminal cases against them, revealed an analysis by a poll rights body. The analysis also showed that the second and third richest candidates among those in fray for the first phase of the general election are from Tamil Nadu.

In all, 42 of the 102 Lok Sabha seats going to polls in the general election's first phase have three or more candidates facing criminal cases, said the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analysed the sworn affidavits of 1,618 candidates out of the 1,625 contesting the first phase.

Out of the 1,618 candidates, 252 (16%) are named in criminal cases, while 161 (10%) face serious criminal charges. Seven face murder cases, while 19 are implicated in attempt to murder cases. Thirty-five candidates have hate speech cases booked against them.

Eighteen candidates have cases related to crimes against women, and one of them faces rape charge under section 376 of the IPC, said ADR, which did the analysis along with National Election Watch, a coalition of civil society groups for domestic election monitoring.

The analysis showed that 42 or 41 per cent of the 102 seats scheduled to go to polls in the first of the seven-phase elections are "red alert" constituencies – seats where three or more candidates have declared criminal cases in their affidavits.

The analysis also highlighted wealth disparities among candidates. Around 28 per cent of these candidates have assets exceeding Rs 1 crore, while the average is Rs 4.51 crores per candidate, with notable discrepancies across party lines.

Among the major parties, more than Rs 1 crore assets have been declared by all four candidates of the RJD, 35 (97%) of 36 candidates of the AIADMK, 21 (96%) of 22 candidates of the DMK, 69 (90%) of 77 candidates of the BJP, 49 (88%) of 56 candidates of the Congress, four (80%) of five candidates of the TMC and 18 (21%) of 86 candidates of the BSP.

Congress’s Nakul Nath (Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh) is on top with assets worth Rs 716 crore, followed by AIADMK's Ashok Kumar (Erode) with assets worth Rs 662 crore. BJP candidate Dhevanathan Yadav T (Sivaganga) has assets worth Rs 304 crore.

LAWMAKERS, LAWBREAKERS

(number, percentage and candidates in fray in Phase 1 of LS Polls)

28 (36%) of 77 candidates of BJP

19 (34%) of 56 candidates of Congress

13 (59%) of 22 candidates of the DMK

13 (36%) out of 36 candidates of AIADMK

11 (13%) out of 86 candidates of BSP

4 (100%) out of 4 candidates of RJD

3 (43%) of 7 candidates of SP

2 (40%) of 5 candidates of TMC

RICHIE RICHES

Congress’s Nakul Nath (Chhindwara, MP) - Rs 716 crore

AIADMK's Ashok Kumar (Erode) - Rs 662 crore

BJP’s Dhevanathan Yadav T (Sivaganga) - Rs 304 crore