LS polls: Over 300 candidates file nominations for 39 constituencies until March 25

CHENNAI: More than 300 candidates, including 34 women, have filed nomination for 39 constituencies in the state for the Lok Sabha polls on April 19.

It was a busy day for the returning officials in all the constituencies because the candidates of the DMK and its allies, the AIADMK and its allies and the BJP and its allies have lined up since afternoon to file their nomination papers. The two Dravidian major and other parties opted to file the nomination afternoon in a bid to finish the process during auspicious time.

An overall of 271 male candidates and 34 women candidates filed their nomination in 39 constituencies. Majority of them filed the nomination on Monday. So far, Salem constituency is leading in number of nominations (20), followed by Madurai and Theni constituencies with 18 and 17 respectively. An overall of 15 candidates filed their nomination for Chennai South, while 14 candidates for Chennai North filed their nomination and 10 in Chennai Central, according to the ECI (at 9.30 pm on Monday).

Sitting MPs and DMK heavy weights T R Baalu (Sriperumbudur), Thamizhachi Thangapandian (Chennai South), Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy (Chennai North), and Kathir Anand (Vellore) were among the 21 DMK candidates filed their nomination for the day. Several of the DMK allies have additionally filed their nomination."Almost all candidates, except minister K N Nehru`s son (Arun Nehru), filed nomination today (Monday) as per the leader's instruction. Nehru's son filed the nomination paper on Friday last, " stated a source in DMK.

Similarly, the candidates of the principal opposition - AIADMK - and its allies DMDK, SDPI and Puthiya Tamiligam have filed their nomination paper as per the direction of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami. Singai G Ramachandran (Coimbatore), J Jayavardhan (Chennai South), and R Manohar (alias) Royapuram Mano were among the candidates.

Former coordinator of AIADMK O Panneerselvam, who is contesting as an independent candidate in the BJP-led NDA, filed his nomination for Ramanathapuram constituency.

Former Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan (Chennai South), union minister L Murugan and several other popular candidates of the BJP have additionally filed their nomination. The saffron party's key ally PMK have also followed suit, while candidates of Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi filed their nomination in the afternoon hours between 12.30 pm and 3 pm.