LS polls: Modi writes ‘personalised’ letter to 102 NDA, BJP candidates for 1st phase of polls

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote personalized letters to all 102 BJP and NDA candidates, who are contesting in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

In his letter to all NDA candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his wishes for their victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi further urged the NDA candidates to convey his assurance to each voter that every moment of his time is dedicated to the welfare of his fellow citizens.

"With the blessings of the people, I am confident that you will reach the Parliament. Team members like you are a great asset for me. As a team, we will leave no stone unturned for the welfare of the people of constituency and the country," Modi said, adding that this election is extremely important for the future of India.

Accusing the Congress regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "This is not an ordinary election. Families across India, especially the senior members, would remember the difficulties they have gone through in the 5-6 decades of Congress' rule. But in the last 10 years, the quality of life of every section of society has improved, with many of these troubles removed. Yet, a lot more is still to be done and this election will be decisive in our mission to ensure a better life for everyone."

"Every vote that the BJP gets will go towards forming a stable government and impart momentum in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047," he noted.

Modi also appealed to the voters to cast their votes early in the morning, before the heat sets in.