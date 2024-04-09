PM Modi roadshow in Chennai live: PM Modi arrives at Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow here on Tuesday, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The roadshow will be held at Thiyagaraya Road in the city's T. Nagar locality.

Traffic diversions have been announced by the police in the wake of the PM's event while security has been beefed up in the area.

The BJP, which is heading a bloc that includes Pattali Makkal Katchi and Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar, is making all out efforts to put up a better electoral show this time, under the leadership of an aggressive and assertive Annamalai, who is contesting the polls from Coimbatore.