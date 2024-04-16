LS polls: Guidelines issued to follow for elections in TN

CHENNAI: Lok Sabha poll 2024 and Bye-election for Vilavancode Assembly Constituency will be held on April 19 from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Here are a list of guidelines issued to be followed:

(1) No one shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting or procession in connection with an election.

(2) No one shall display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus, like, FM Radios, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. This includes all electronic form of communication, including SMS and internet.

(3) No one shall propagate any election matter to the public by holding or by arranging the holding of, any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the member of the public thereto. Any violation of this and above two provisions is punishable with imprisonment for 2 years or fine or both, with reference to Section 126 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

(4) All political functionaries, party workers, etc. who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the Constituency should leave the constituency immediately after 6.00 P.M. on 17.04.2024.

(5) Kalyanamandapam, community hall, lodges, guest house would be checked to find out whether the outsiders have been accommodated in these premises.

(6) The vehicle permits given. to candidates including star campaigners would cease to be valid with effect from 6.00 P.M. on 17.04.2024.

(7) For an election to Lok Sabha, each contesting candidate, on the day of poll, will be entitled to:-

(i) One vehicle for his own use in respect of entire Parliamentary Constituency;

(ii) One vehicle for use of his election agent in respect of Parliamentary Constituency; and

(iii) One vehicle for use of his election agent or workers or party workers, as the case may be, in every assembly segment comprised in the Parliamentary Constituency.

(iv) The permits of the vehicles indicated above will be issued by the Returning Officer.

(8) No candidate shall be allowed to hire or procure or use vehicle by candidate or his agent for transporting the voters, to and fro from the polling station which is a corrupt practice punishable under Section 133 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

(9) Temporary campaign office of the candidates / political parties can be set up only 200 Metres outside the polling station with only 2 persons manning the office and they should not allow unnecessary crowd.