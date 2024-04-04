LS polls: ECI releases data on vulnerable, critical polling stations in TN; Madurai, Dindigul top the lists

CHENNAI: On Thursday, the Election Commission of India released data on vulnerable, critical polling stations in Tamil Nadu.

According to the ECI statement, there are 8,050 vulnerable polling booths and 180 critical polling booths in Tamil Nadu.

Madurai district is on the top of the list with 511 vulnerable polling booths.

South Chennai, Sriperumbudur, Kanchipuram, Krishnagiri, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Tirunelveli constituencies have more than 300 vulnerable booths.

In the critical polling booths list, Dindigul constituency is at the top with 39 booths, followed by North Chennai (18), Kanchipuram (15), Tirunelveli (13), and Perambalur (11).