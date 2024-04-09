LS polls: Chennai has won me over, says PM Modi after roadshow in T Nagar

CHENNAI: PM Modi taking to X, tweeted and expressed his gratitude to Chennai, after his roadshow in T Nagar, Chennai on Tuesday.

In a tweet, he wrote "Chennai has won me over! Today’s roadshow in this dynamic city will remain a part of my memory forever. The blessings of the people give me strength to keep working hard in your service and to make our nation even more developed. The enthusiasm in Chennai also shows that Tamil Nadu is all set to support NDA in a big way." [sic]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow, ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha elections in the state.



The roadshow was held at Thiyagaraya Road in the city's T. Nagar locality. BJP state president K Annamalai had said the roadshow will be covering segments of both South Chennai and Central Chennai.

Tamilisai Soundararjan is BJP's South Chennai candidate while Vinoj P Selvam is taking on DMK heavyweight Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai.

Traffic diversions had been announced by the police in the wake of the PM's event while security was beefed up in the area.

The BJP, which is heading a bloc that includes Pattali Makkal Katchi and Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar, is making all out efforts to put up a better electoral show this time, under the leadership of an aggressive and assertive Annamalai, who is contesting the polls from Coimbatore.