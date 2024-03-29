LS polls: Anger against DMK in TN will be vented out in upcoming election: PM Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with BJP Karyakartas from Tamil Nadu via the NaMo App and said that the anger against the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu will be vented out by the public in the Lok Sabha polls. "All the political analysts are saying that the BJP is going to turn the tables in Tamil Nadu. The anger against the ruling party in Tamil Nadu will be vented out during the election," the Prime Minister said.

Recalling his recent visit to Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi praised the party workers for their hard work and said that he was overwhelmed after receiving support from the public. "As the election campaign (for Lok Sabha) is moving forward, the candidates have been decided and issues are clear, I thought of talking with our Karyakartas. When I last visited Tamil Nadu for public events, I got the blessings of the people and it made me very happy. I could see the hard work of Karyakartas, and I felt proud to have such Karyakartas," he said.

Continuing his interaction under the theme "Enathu Booth Valimaiyana Booth" (My Booth is a Strong Booth), PM Modi criticized the DMK, alleging that MK Stalin's party obstructs people from benefiting from the Central government's welfare schemes. "Political parties like the DMK fear the welfare schemes of the Modi government, and hence they do not let the benefits of these schemes reach the people. Besides, they paste the stickers of their schemes on all the schemes of the Modi government," PM Modi said while urging BJP Karyakartas "to make the people aware of the schemes and their benefits."

"This, in turn, will instill confidence in the people of Tamil Nadu," he added. The voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

During the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.