LS Polls: AIADMK petitions CEO seeking action against DMK leaders

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Tuesday petitioned the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu Satybrata Sahoo demanding action against the DMK functionaries for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conducts and the procedure in filing nominations.

Minister K Ponmudy, who came to accompany VCK candidate D Ravikumar for Villupuram constituency (Reserved), entered the Collectorate campus in his vehicle with DMK flag, and the violating the token system by minister P K Sekarbabu and his party candidate Dr Kalanidhi Veerasamy for Chennai North constituency while filing nomination He also draw the attention of the CEO regarding minister MRK Panneerselvam's allegedly vile speech about Dharmapuri constituency, he said in three different petitions and sought appropriate action against the ruling party leaders and functionaries.

He also urged the CEO to direct the Returning Officers to issue vehicle passes for the AIADMK candidates and permit them to stick electoral symbols of the candidates in their vehicles.

He sought permission to use party and alliance parties' flags in the vehicles.