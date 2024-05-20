LS Polls 2024: India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, wife cast their vote in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and his wife cast their vote on Monday during phase 5 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai.

Rahane took to his official social media handle and shared a picture with his wife as they flaunted their inked fingers after casting votes in Mumbai.

While sharing the photo on social media, he wrote, "We did our duty. Have you?"

Earlier, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was among the early voters to exercise his franchise at a polling booth in Mumbai, as the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra commenced on Monday.

After casting his vote, Kumar addressed the media, stating, "I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted keeping that in mind. India should vote for what they deem is right...I think voter turnout will be good."

Actor Randeep Hooda was also among a host of Bollywood celebrities who came out to vote saying,"In a democracy, through voting you have the right to decide your future and that of your country. You must vote...Participate in this festival of democracy and vote..."

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections marks an important part of the seven-phase electoral process, with extensive arrangements made to ensure a smooth and secure voting experience for all citizens. Elections in 6 Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai are underway for Phase 5.

The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The other constituencies of Maharashtra that are a part of the ongoing election in the fifth phase include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh.