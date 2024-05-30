LS poll counting: Over 1,400 personnel appointed for 3 constituencies in Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead of Lok Sabha election results, the first phase of the randomisation process started on Wednesday at Ripon Building. As many as 1,433 counting staff have been appointed for the three constituencies.

The District Election Officer and Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan said that the returning officers will be in charge and oversee the counting process on June 4 (Tuesday).

“As per the election commission, the first phase of training of officers involved in the counting process has commenced today. Training will be given for 1,433 staff including 357 micro observers with 20% reserve, 374 supervisors, 380 counting assistants and 322 office assistants. At least 14 tables are provided in 3 constituencies each, except Shollinganallur, which has 30 tables due to the highest number of polling stations,” said Radhakrishnan.

As many as 47 assistant election officers are additionally appointed during the counting process. For security purposes, there are 1,384 security guards, 922 CCTV cameras and 44 TVs in the counting centres at Queen Mary’s College, Loyola College and Anna University.

Additional police arrangements have been made and only eligible people will be allowed inside the centres. The counting would start at 8 am on Tuesday.

The second phase randomisation will be held on June 3 (Monday) around 8 am and the next phase in the evening. The last randomisation will be conducted on the counting day at 5 am in the respective centres.

“The maximum number of rounds are expected in north and south constituencies of which Egmore, Royapuram harbour and Shollinganallur. Also, the returning officers of the 3 constituencies will oversee the counting process. The counting staff have been given instructions accordingly,” he added.