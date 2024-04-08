Lok Sabha polls: PM Modi to hold roadshow in T Nagar on Tuesday

CHENNAI: Planning to go shopping in T Nagar on Tuesday, on Telugu New Year Ugadi? Perhaps you would want to reconsider the plan, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be in Tamil Nadu on Lok Sabha election campaign, will be on a roadshow in T Nagar on Tuesday evening.

As per the tentative schedule, Prime Minister Modi will hit the streets with the roadshow, which the party is expected to make into a grand show of strength, from Panagal Park to Teynampet.

PM Modi's visit to Chennai: Here’s the schedule:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Chennai for a roadshow in T Nagar on Tuesday.

The PM is tentatively expected to reach Chennai Airport around 6.05 pm on Tuesday on an IAF aircraft.

From the Airport, the Prime Minister will be taken by road to the starting point of the roadshow event.

The roadshow is expected to start at 6.30 pm and ends at 7.30 pm. PM Modi is expected to go on a 2 km roadshow from Panagal Park to Teynampet.

After the roadshow, the Prime Minister is expected to reach Raj Bhavan by 7.55 pm where he will be retiring for the night.

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has banned fly of drones and other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs or more commonly, drones) on April 9 (Tuesday) when Prime Minister Modi will be in Chennai for the election campaign.

Apart from this, the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, by an order dated April 3, also prohibited flash laser beam lights, release of hot air balloons and light emitting objects, and flying gliders around the airspace near Chennai for a period of 60 days (up to June 1).

City Police are expected to fortify T Nagar. Teams have been assigned to conduct checks on business establishments in the neighbourhood, and ingress and egress points for visitors are being earmarked.

Police teams have already visited the star hotels in the neighbourhood and lodges, and advised the management to ensure that all documents are collected before guests check-in.