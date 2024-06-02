Lok Sabha polls: Congress discuss counting day strategy

NEW DELHI: A day after the exit polls, which predicted another victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress held a meeting with the party's Lok Sabha candidates on Sunday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, leader Rahul Gandhi, and party general secretary KC Venugopal chaired the meeting.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee presidents also attended the meeting via video conferencing.

The meeting is being held to discuss the strategy for counting day on June 4.

The Congress party has rejected the Exit Poll projections that show Narendra Modi returning to power with a greater mandate.

"The outgoing PM, the person who will have to leave for sure on June 4 has conspired all these things and has managed the exit polls. There will be a huge difference in exit polls and results of June 4. INDIA alliance had a meeting yesterday, we did detailed discussions on numbers, it's impossible that INDIA alliance will get anything below 295, " Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said.

Earlier, the India News- NewsX-D-Dynamics released its exit poll prediction for the Lok Sabha election 2024. As per the exit poll, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to win as many as 315 seats of the 543 seats on its own, and 371 seats in alliance with its NDA partners.

The Congress, meanwhile, will win as many as 60 seats, and 125 seats in alliance with the other INDI Alliance parties.

Other parties that are not in alliance with the NDA or the INDI Alliance are expected to win 47 seats, it predicted.

According to India Today-Axis My India exit polls, NDA is predicted to win 361-401 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, it said and gave 8 to 20 seats to other parties.

The Republic PMarq exit poll predicted 359 of 543 seats for NDA, 154 for INDIA bloc and 30 for others.

Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to the INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others.

The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to NDA, 125 to INDIA bloc and 47 to others. According to Jan Ki Baat's exit poll on NDTV, NDA is poised to win 377 seats, NDA 151 and others 15.

India TV poll gave 371-401 seats for NDA, 109-139 seats for INDIA bloc and 28-38 seats for others.

According to News18 mega exit poll, NDA is poised to win 355 to 370 seats, INDIA bloc 125 to 140 seats and others 42 to 52 seats.

If the exit poll predictions come true on June 4 when votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls. The exit polls predicted 'Modi 3.0' with PM Modi having led the BJP's poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country.