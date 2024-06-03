Lok Sabha Polls: CEC Rajiv Kumar says counting process is robust

NEW DELHI: Amid the opposition parties raising concerns over the counting process of the votes, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Monday said that the entire counting mechanism is robust and codified in a manner that no error can be found in the whole procedure.

"Micro observers are in place. There cannot be any mistake in this process. Lakhs of people including counting officials, counting agents, micro-observers, ROs/AROs, Observers present during the world's largest counting exercise. Before the elections, EVMs were randomised. All candidates and agents were present to observe who were present at the booth," CEC Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh through a post on his social media handle alleged that calls had been made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to 150 District Magistrates just days before the scheduled counting of votes (June 4). ECI sought factual information and details from Congress General Secretary.

CEC Kumar said that the counting process of postal ballots will start before the counting of Electronic voting machines.

"Section 54 A of RPA Act was introduced in 1954. At that time, there were not much people for postal ballots. On all centres, counting of postal ballots will start first. After only half an hour, EVM counting will start first. It happened in 2019, it happened in all 2022 Assembly elections, it happened yesterday also in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim," he said.

A delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders met with the Election Commission of India to discuss issues related to the counting of votes. In their meeting with the poll body, the INDIA bloc said that ECI should issue clear, detailed guidelines for the counting process on June 4.

After meeting with ECI, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, "The vital importance of counting postal ballots first and declaring the results of postal ballots first. This is very clearly stated in the statutory rule. This has been understood by the Election Commission over the years. Our complaint is that this statutory rule of this 2019 guideline has been given goodbye."

Other demands, as stated by the INDIA bloc, were clarification on counting postal ballots first as per Conduct of Election Rules 1961, ensuring CCTV-monitored safe movement of Control Units, verifying date/time on Control Units and confirming voting start/end times, specifying slips, tags, and details for counting agents; Displaying poll dates, candidates, and total votes before candidate-wise results and avoid rushing; allow agents to record results before proceeding.

"We are very enthused. It is one of the most satisfying moments for us here in the commission. We will start that process soon," said CEC Kumar on the process of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We failed to understand the fake narratives that were going on during the elections. But we have understood it now," EC said.

Election Commission members along with CEC Rajiv Kumar gave a standing ovation to all voters who took part in the Lok Sabha elections. "We have created a world record of 642 million voters. This is the historic moment for all of us. This is 1.5 times the voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times voters of 27 countries in the European Union (EU). We thank each and everyone who took part in this festival of democracy. The Indian elections are indeed a miracle. Having no parallel in the world," Rajiv Kumar said.

CEC further said that 312 million women voters cast their vote in the General Elections of 2024, which is 1.25 times the women voters of 27 EU countries in their last national election which reflects the ECI commitment to inclusive elections.

"The contribution of voters aged 85 and above is inspiring for our younger generation; they are the heroes of our democracy. They have witnessed India before independence and have shaped this country with their contributions over the past 70 years," CEC Kumar said.

CEC Rajiv also said that, due to the meticulous work of the election personnel, they ensured fewer repolls and that the largest-ever global delegation of 75 observers from 23 countries was thrilled by India's Electoral Marvel, which showcased unparalleled scale, meticulous planning, and integrity in the conduct of elections.

"4Ms: Identified, Confronted, and Tackled Muscle, Money, Misinformation and MCC Violations - impediments to free, fair, and transparent elections were addressed and responded to. This is one of the General Elections where we have not seen violence. This required two years of preparation," he said.

The press conference was addressed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised for a hat-trick win in Lok Sabha polls with a massive majority, exit polls predicted on Saturday and indicated that the ruling party at the Centre would improve its performance in several states ruled by other parties.

A few exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of 400 in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. Vote counting will commence on June 4.