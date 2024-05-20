'It is the biggest festival of democracy', Manoj Bajpayee declares after casting his vote

MUMBAI: Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Neha cast their votes in Mumbai on Monday morning. He then shared his thoughts with the media on the importance of voting.

Describing the act of voting as a pivotal event in a democracy, Bajpayee stated, "It is the biggest festival in a democracy, the festival of voting, and everyone should exercise their right to vote. You get to vote once in five years, and if you don't vote, then you don't have any right to complain for the next five years."

When asked about his expectations or demands from the election, Bajpayee responded thoughtfully, careful about the words he chose: "The expectations of the nation should be met, that is the most crucial. I do not have any demands."

His statement underscores a broader perspective, focusing on the collective needs of the country, rather than individual demands. With it, the actor wanted to share the essence of responsible citizenship, and highlight the power and importance of each vote in shaping the future of the nation.