INDIA bloc campaign will expose BJP’s corruption, says Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday attacked the BJP and AIADMK saying both the parties failed to deliver their poll promises and sought to expose corruption by BJP once the INDIA bloc comes to power.

Addressing a public meeting in Erode, campaigning for Erode DMK candidate KE Prakash, Namakkal KMDK candidate S Matheswaran and Karur Congress candidate S Jothimani, the DMK leader hit out at AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami for his false campaign that DMK failed to fulfill even ten per cent of its promises.

“Did AIADMK deliver its earlier promises to give cell phones, scooty for women, ‘Amma’ bank cards and establish a silk textile park? These are just trailers as everything could not be listed out,” he said.

Similarly, the CM asked if the BJP retrieved the black money, provided Rs 15 lakh to each individual and generated jobs.

“The BJP brought shame to the nation by electoral bonds scam. The CAG report claims of corruption for seven crores, while funds were collected without any accountability through the PM care fund. Everything will be exposed once the INDIA bloc comes to power. Then, let’s see who will go behind bars,” he said.

Claiming that the industrial sector and mainly in the Kongu region were affected most due to demonetization and GST, Stalin questioned the stance of ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami not to criticise BJP as AIADMK was in alliance before break up.

“Because of their secret relationship, Palaniswami will never oppose BJP at any cost. Indeed, the corruption list of AIADMK leaders is with BJP. Didn’t you speak against Sasikala, PMK’s Ramadoss and O Panneerselvam after the break up? But the AIADMK supported all anti-people schemes of the BJP,” he said, adding Palaniswami has no locus-standi to speak on DMK.

Alleging that BJP has arrested Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over fear of defeat after the release of electoral bond scam through which the BJP has collected over Rs 8,000 crore,