High-pitched campaigning ends for 5th phase, focus shifts to polling day on May 20

NEW DELHI: Campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections ended at 6 p.m. on Saturday. In the fifth phase scheduled for May 20, 49 seats across eight states and Union Territories will go to the polls to determine the fates of 695 candidates.

The states participating in this phase include Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7).

Following the conclusion of the fourth phase, voting will be completed in 428 seats. After the fifth phase, only two more rounds of voting will be left which will take place on May 25 and June 1.

The results will be out on June 4.

Key candidates and constituencies: Rajnath Singh (Lucknow), Chirag Paswan (Hajipur, Bihar), Raj Bhushan Chaudhary (Muzaffarpur, Bihar), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Ajaz Mohammad Safi Khan (Mumbai North Central), Rahul Gandhi (Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh), Kishori Lal (Amethi), Smriti Irani (Amethi), Karan Bhushan Singh (Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh), Rachna Banerjee and Locket Chatterjee (Hooghly, WB), Rohini Acharya (Saran, Bihar), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North Central), Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), and Omar Abdullah (Baramulla, J&K), among others.

The constituencies that will go to the polls on May 20 are as follows:

Bihar: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur

Jharkhand: Chatra, Koderma and Hazaribagh

Maharashtra: Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central and Mumbai South

Odisha: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska

UP: Mohanlalganj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki, Faizabad, Kaisarganj and Gonda

West Bengal: Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambag

Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla

Ladakh: Ladakh