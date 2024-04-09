Gold, Diamond worth crores seized by Flying Squad; ₹33L seized from AIADMK worker

CHENNAI: Flying Squad Team personnel seized gold and diamond jewellery worth several crores in Ashok Nagar during vehicle checks on Monday night.

At Ashok Nagar, the FST officials intercepted a private van and during checks, discovered large boxes containing gold and diamond jewellery. The occupants claimed that the valuables belonged to prominent jewellery showrooms in the city and were being delivered from goldsmith units in Sowcarpet.

Since there were no proper documents being carried, officials seized the jewellery and transferred them to government treasury office in Kodambakkam.

In another incident in Velachery late Sunday night, Flying Squad officials stopped a SUV near the Metro Water pumping station and while checking the car found Rs 33.37 lakh in cash.

The car was driven by Kannan, an AIADMK cadre from Adyar who told the officials that he was a partner in a TASMAC bar in Adambakkam and he was taking home the collection amount for the day.

Since he did not posses valid documents, the cash was seized and handed over to the Income Tax department officials.

In another incident at Chennai Central railway station, Rs 30 lakh cash was seized from a passenger from Andhra Pradesh.

The passenger claimed to be an agent of Andhra based jewellers who came to buy jewellery from goldsmith units in Sowcarpet.