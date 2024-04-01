Finalise negotiations, start campaign promptly: Stalin to allies

CHENNAI: It is only through unity that the opposition can defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi and oust the “fascist” BJP to form a federal India, said DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday.

In his message read out at the INDIA bloc’s rally by DMK leader in Rajya Sabha Tiruchi Siva, he said, “They have engaged in cheap tactics such as toppling democratically elected governments and breaking alliances against them. Subsequently, they unleash investigating agencies like the CBI, I-T, and ED to intimidate us.

“Those who succumb to fear join the BJP, and all actions against them are halted, even the cases against them are withdrawn. However, if someone dares to stand up against their intimidation, they are arrested and imprisoned. This sounds like an undeclared emergency in India,” he said.

Exhorting the leaders of the INDIA bloc to continue their protest firmly, he said if Modi returned to power, the democratic and constitutional characteristics of India would be uprooted.

“Let us not forget that we can defeat Modi only through our unity! The formation of alliance has proceeded smoothly in many states. Talks pending in states shall be finalised soon so that we can start our campaign promptly. Only the votes of the people can put a full stop to the BJP’s fascist rule,” Stalin said.