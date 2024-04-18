Failure of Central Government: Congress MP Manish Tewari on migrant labourer killing in J-K

CHANDIGARH: Congress MP Manish Tewari criticised the central government over the killing of a migrant labourer from Bihar by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, calling it a failure of the central government.

He also urged the Union territory administration to protect the lives of people who are working in the state and contributing to its economy.

"Extremely unfortunate what has happened. It's regrettable and it is a failure of the central government because Jammu and Kashmir is a union territory and the central government must walk the extra mile. The union territory administration must ensure that the lives of people who have gone to work in that state and who are contributing to the economy of that state are protected," he told

Meanwhile, Rohini Acharya of the Rashtriya Janata Dal demanded that the government compensate the deceased's family.

"Compensation should be provided by the government. We will also raise our voices for this," Rohini Acharya told reporters in Saran.

A civilian, hailing from Bihar, was shot dead by the terrorists in the Bijbehara area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday evening.

According to Kashmir Police, the civilian, identified as Raja Shah, was fired upon by the terrorists in Bijbehara.

Taking to social media handle X, Kashmir Zone Police posted, "Terrorists fired upon and critically injured one person identified as Raju Shah, a resident of Bihar, at Jablipora Bijbehera, Anantnag. "He has been evacuated to the hospital for treatment, and the area was cordoned off soon after the incident, said police.

The police further informed, that the injured person, who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terror attack.

"No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Bijbehara, Anantnag, targeting Raja Shah, a resident of Bihar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the family of the innocent civilian martyred in this cowardly attack," the Lt. Governor said in the statement. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed shock and sadness at the news of the civilian's death, who succumbed to grievous injuries after being shot at in Bijbehara on Wednesday.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also offered her condolences to the civilian, who was shot dead by terrorists in Bijbehara. "Condemn this senseless act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family," posted the PDP chief on X.

The incident took place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.