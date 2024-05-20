"Everyone should take part in the festival of democracy" says BJP's Mumbai North candidate Piyush Goyal

MUMBAI: Piyush Goyal who is BJP's candidate from North Mumbai today cast his vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. Piyush Goyal is standing against Bhushan Patil from Congress.

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai, Goyal told reporters, "The fifth phase of polling is underway in Mumbai and the rest of the country. Just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi said everyone should take part in the festival of democracy...I believe that the people of Mumbai will come out in large numbers and exercise their right to vote..."

"I also witnessed long queues of people in North Mumbai since polling began at 7 am. It reinforces the belief that the citizens of the country and Mumbaikars will come (and cast their vote) and discharge their responsibilities," the Union Minister added. Piyush Goyal who is contesting his first election said that the polls allowed him to meet several people and seek their blessings.

"This election has given me the opportunity to meet several people and take their blessings. Being a Mumbaikar, the way people have hosted me is a wonderful feeling...My family members have come from abroad to exercise their right to vote," he said. Polling is underway in 13 Parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra including six in Mumbai.

The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central. The other constituencies of Maharashtra where polling is underway include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane. Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh.

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTs) amid tight security and arrangements. The voting started at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with those in line by the closing time still allowed to vote.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), polling for 35 assembly constituencies of the Odisha legislative assembly will also take place simultaneously on Monday.

As per the ECI, over 8.95 crore voters, including 4.69 crore males, 4.26 crore females, and 5409 third-gender electors, will decide the fate of 695 candidates in the fifth phase of voting.( Polling for 23 states (UTs) and 379 PCs was completed smoothly and peacefully in the first four phases of the general elections.

With the conclusion of four phases, polling for general elections has crossed the halfway mark, with polling completed in 23 states/UTs and 379 parliamentary constituencies. Polling is also completed in general elections for the state legislative assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Andhra Pradesh and the 28 assembly seats of the Odisha State Assembly. The results of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.