EPS flags drugs flow, says Guv didn’t act on DMK govt

SIVAKASI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Thursday claimed that the state Governor RN Ravi isn’t neutral and claimed that Raj Bhavan had failed to act upon the party’s complaint against the ruling DMK government over the flow of drugs and illegal bars.

On CM’s spineless remark, AIADMK chief warns of strong retaliation

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister MK Stalin, Palaniswami said Stalin went around campaigning that he (Palaniswami was spineless) but this was an unsavoury remark.

“He says I am spineless. My spine is strong and you can check its strength. I am a farmer who toiled hard in rain or shine. Stalin, you should speak like a Chief Minister and think before uttering anything,” Palaniswami said at a massive election rally here.

“We can tolerate only to an extent. If you continue to belittle, then our cadre will start retaliating and your condition will worsen,” the former CM said while canvassing for ally DMDK’s candidate for Virudhunagar constituency Vijaya Prabakaran, son of actor-politician late Vijayakanth.

“Vijaya Prabakaran is a young, educated and energetic candidate who will work hard for you and ensure your voice is heard in the Lok Sabha. Vote for him on the DMDK’s Murasu (drum) symbol,” Palaniswami urged. Also, he called upon his party members to strive hard and ensure the victory of the allies and AIADMK in all the 39

Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry.

Unlike the DMK, the AIADMK respected others and even their allies and served the people whether the party was in power or the opposition, the AIADMK general secretary said.

It was an irony that Stalin, whose Ministers were facing corruption charges in the courts has accused the AIADMK of being corrupt, he said. Had he desired, as Chief Minister he would have foisted cases against the DMK members, Palaniswami said.

Garnering votes for Vijaya Prabhakaran, son of late former DMDK president, Palaniswami said while the MGR-led AIADMK served to uplift the lives of the poor, DMK rule is selfihs driven for family rule. Further he said his party stalwarts had no political heirs and the people of TN are the family of AIADMK. Many attempted to destroy AIADMK and whoever tried it had lost their identities. Unlike DMK, which delayed in allotting seats to its alliance parties and made the candidates cry, AIADMK is the party, which respects all and lifts up its allies.

Further taking a dig at the ruling DMK, he said the CM MK Stalin-led government failed to protect the interests of cracker and match sticks manufacturers and a massive workforce, which relied on this prominent industry in Sivakasi.