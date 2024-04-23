Election flawless in TN, claims Sahoo

CHENNAI: State Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the Lok Sabha polls held for the 39 constituencies in the state, along with the by-poll for Vilavancode Assembly segment was “flawless” with zero repolling cases.

On April 19, 69.76 per cent of 6.23 crore voters turned out to exercise their franchise in the state. The polling went off “peacefully” as the law and order in the state was intact. “The entire exercise of election from the day of the announcement of the polls, it was going smoothly. We have also been seeing the quality of the polling process improve drastically in every election,” Sahoo, who was appointed as CEO in 2018, told DT Next on Monday.

On the issue revolving around the difference in two sets of data on voting percentage that has gap of nearly 3 percentage points and gap of 9 to 13 percentage points in three constituencies in Chennai, Sahoo said, the projection data generated every two hours, starting from 9 am on polling day, was based on the sample collected through voters turnout monitoring system. “Poll turnout is a calculated method based on the number of responses received from the Presiding Officer at every two hours. We follow this method from the Lok Sabha polls in 2019,” said Sahoo.

Since feeding the data in the voters’ turnout monitoring system was not statutory, many POs focus on activities that were statutory, he said and added that the projection data was based on the quality of data. “If the data is good in number, we get a better projection. But, the ENCORE data uploaded by the Returning Officers is final,” he said and hinted the sample data from Chennai South, Chennai North and Chennai Central constituencies was very less.

Flying squad and static surveillance teams would be deployed along the inter-state borders - Tamil Nadu-Karnataka, Tamil Nadu-Kerala and Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh - till June 4 as per the direction of the Election Commission till counting on June 4.

“The flying squads and surveillance team will also be stationed at strategic locations till the counting days,” the CEO added.

The EC would deploy a total of 69 flying squad and 102 static surveillance teams in Vellore, Krishnagiri, Salem, Erode, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Tirupur, Tenkasi and Tirupathur districts that share borders with neighbouring states AP, Karnataka and Kerala where the polls would be held in second and third phases of the general elections.

Sahoo further said that the ROs would visit the strong rooms, where the EVMs were kept, in counting centers in the state daily to check the security. “The strong rooms are secured with a double lock system. Three layers of security cover is provided to each of the counting centres, which are under 24X7 surveillance,” he added.