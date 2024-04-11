DMK has first copyright on graft: PM

VELLORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a stinging attack on the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of indulging in “hate and divisive politics,” being synonymous with corruption and having no concern for the state’s development.

Addressing election rallies in Vellore and Mettupalayam ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls, he also strongly criticised Congress, calling the national party and DMK, family parties.

The Dravidian party had the “first copyright” on corruption and the “family” was intent on looting the state, he said in an apparent reference to the party’s first family, headed by its president and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“The DMK has the first copyright on corruption, the entire family is looting Tamil Nadu,” he said in Vellore, while canvassing votes for NDA candidates, including BJP nominees.

He further charged the DMK with being “a family company” that was impeding the progress of the state’s youth with its “old mindset.” “DMK divides people over language, region, faith and caste. DMK knows that the day people see through this, it will not get a single vote. I have decided to expose the decades-old dangerous politics of DMK,” Modi, whose BJP has launched a spirited fight to make significant electoral inroads in the Dravidian heartland, said.

He alleged that while the country was progressing with ‘Make in India’ initiative, the DMK stands with those who want to end investments in the country. Modi charged Congress with playing “the dangerous game of discrimination and division, which DMK does in Tamil Nadu.” For instance, he claimed that though the Centre ensured piped drinking water supply to crores of houses, in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK prioritised it for party workers/voters. Further escalating his attack on the DMK, he said it was “other name of corruption and scam.”

“Today, the country is setting world record in 5G (telecommunication), but the DMK brought disrepute with 2G scam. Congress and DMK stand at the forefront to protect the corrupt. While I say remove corruption, they say protect the corrupt,” he said.

Though DMK leader and former Telecom Minister A Raja and party leader Kanimozhi were accused in the 2G spectrum allocation scam, a special court later set them at liberty later.

Modi further charged the DMK with being arrogant due to power. A DMK leader had made arrogant remarks about BJP state chief K Annamalai, also a former IPS officer. “This insult of a youth from backward community, a former police officer, won’t be tolerated by people. This is their true character,” he said, lashing out at the DMK. Further, without naming anyone, he quoted another DMK leader of having said Modi will leave the country after the polls, apparently due to losing. “Let me make it clear —this election is to make corruption, dynasty, drugs and every anti-national that DMK protects leave the country,” Modi said.