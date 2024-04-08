DMK acted against Tamils by opposing Sengol, says Nadda

MADURAI: PM Narendra Modi led BJP government, which delivers welfare services to people through various schemes, emerges to eliminate poverty. The BJP delivers governance at its best to cater to people from all walks of life, said JP Nadda, BJP national president on Sunday while addressing a rally at Thirumangalam.

Seeking votes in favor of Raadhika Sarathkumar, the BJP candidate contesting from Virudhunagar, he said the Modi government is paying special attention to Tamil Nadu, where priority was given to implement key schemes. In TN, as many as 80 lakh households got free LPG connections and 77 lakh beneficaries were provided free health insurance benefits. Eleven smart cities were created and allotted massive funds towards railway infrastructure, health and rural development and for metro projects, he said.

Modi’s love for Tamil and people of TN is boundless and hence top priority was given to the state. Wherever Modi travelled abroad, he speaks about Tiruvalluvar, and Tirukural. Since, Modi showed great affection for Tamil culture, ‘Sengol’, the historic sceptre was placed in the new Parliament House. But, the Congress-DMK of INDIA bloc raised objections to it and acted against Tamil culture, he said.

In Ariyalur, Nadda charged that the INDI Alliance leaders, who are either on bail or in jail, were keen on protecting the corrupt. “PM Narendra Modi says I will finish corruption, but the INDI alliance leaders say save the corrupt people. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK, which stands for Dynasty Money swindling and Katta Panchayat and its ally the Congress are corrupt,” Nadda said.