Despite 238 defeats, ‘election king’ K Padmarajan fights one more time

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old K Padmarajan, called ‘election king for contesting in elections 238 times till date, is back to his passion once more as an independent candidate in Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency.

The man on his 239th bid has contested against many star candidates, including late former Prime Minister Vajpayee, late ex-CMs J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. Hailing from Mettur, a place of the Stanley reservoir across Cauvery, Padmarajan runs a tyre repair shop.

The humble man claims he even filed nominations for President and Vice-President posts in the past. He claims he spent Rs 1 crore to date.