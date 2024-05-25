Delhi Votes: Kejriwal joined by family in 6th phase voting

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was joined by his family to cast their votes on Saturday. While his elderly mother could not join due health reasons, Kejriwal urged people to brave the summer heat and vote.

The Delhi elections see a direct contest between BJP and INDIA bloc partners, namely Congress and AAP.

Kejriwal cast the ballot along with his wife Sunita Kejriwal, at a polling booth in New Delhi.

The CM was also accompanied by his two children and father Govind Ram Kejriwal as they cast their votes at the polling booth in the Civil Lines area in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency from where Congress's JP Agarwal is contesting as an INDIA bloc candidate against the BJP's Praveen Khandelwal.

He stated that people were voting in large numbers against "dictatorship, price rise and unemployment," just like he did.

Taking to reporters after casting his vote, Kejriwal appealed to people not to sit at their homes due to the intense summer heat and to vote against "dictatorship."

Kejriwal is on interim bail until June 1 in the Delhi excise policy case.

Govind Ram Kejriwal said after casting his vote, "I appeal to the Almighty to keep us safe so that we keep praying to Him."

Following a 4:3 formula, the AAP is contesting in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress has fielded candidates in North East, North West and Chandni Chowk seats.

Senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi cast their votes in New Delhi constituency where AAP's Somnath Bharti is pitted against the BJP's Bansuri Swaraj.