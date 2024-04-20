Congress in Kerala is pro-BJP: CPM leader MV Jayarajan

KERALA: The CPM candidate from Kannur Lok Sabha seat, MV Jayarajan, alleged that the Congress in Kerala is pro-BJP and claimed that the Kerala Congress chief is willing to join the BJP.

The CPM candidate from Kannur Lok Sabha seat, MV Jayarajan, alleged that the Congress in Kerala is pro-BJP and claimed that the Kerala Congress chief is willing to join the BJP. He also said that 39 leaders in Kerala have left the Congress and joined the BJP.

"The main enemy is BJP. We are attacking BJP but Congress leaders are joining BJP, which is the main issue here. 39 leaders in Kerala have already left Congress and joined BJP. The real situation here in Kerala is that the political line of the Congress is also pro-BJP. The CM is attacking the political attitude of Congress.

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president himself is ready to join the BJP, which is why the CM is attacking that policy of Congress," Jayarajan told ANI on Friday. Earlier, on Thursday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan questioned the secular credentials of the Congress, adding that the party is "degenerating into the BJP's B team."

Although the Left parties and the Congress are part of a larger INDIA bloc, they are opposed to each other in Kerala, where the Congress is currently in opposition as part of the UDF alliance. While voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Friday across 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories, all 20 constituencies in Kerala will go to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, while the Congress party had won 15 seats, its allies, the Indian Union Muslim League, won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party won one, and the Kerala Congress (M) won one seat. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one seat in Alappuzha.