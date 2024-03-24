BJP releases 5th list of candidates for LS polls, Kangana Ranaut and Arun Govil get tickets

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released its fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Polling for Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress.

The party has also fielded veteran actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal who joined the BJP today will contest from Haryana's Kurukshetra on BJP ticket. Industrialist Naveen Jindal represented the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha for two terms (2004-2014). However, he lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Raj Kumar Saini in the 2014 national elections and was not fielded by the Congress in 2019.