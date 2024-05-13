32.38 pc voter turnout recorded in MP in 4th phase of LS poll till 11 am

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh recorded 32.38 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in the fourth phase of polling for eight parliamentary seats in the state, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India.

Voting in eight parliamentary seats of Madhya Pradesh which include Dewas, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Dhar, Indore, Khargone and Khandwa is underway. Voting began at 7 am and would continue till 6 pm.

Dewas is leading the voter turnout charts with 35.83 per cent voting followed by Ujjain 34.25 per cent, Mandsaur 34.12 per cent, Ratlam 34.04 per cent, Khargone 33.52 per cent, Dhar 32.62 per cent, Khandwa 31.87 per cent, and Indore 25.01 per cent till 11 am so far in the state.

Earlier in the second phase of voting on May 7, the state recorded 30.21 percent voting till 9 am and the final voter turnout stood at 66.75 per cent.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Deputy CM Jagdish Devda exercised their franchise at their respective polling stations and appealed to voters to cast their votes in maximum numbers.

"I am very happy that I voted and I appeal to everyone in the state to cast their votes in maximum numbers.BJP is going to win with a huge majority and we are going to get 29 seats in the state," CM Yadav told ANI after casting his vote.

Devda said, "I see a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Madhya Pradesh in the fourth phase of voting for the Lok Sabha election 2024. I appeal to people to exercise their franchise in maximum numbers," Devda said.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan also appealed to voters to cast their vote in the fourth and final phase of polling in the state.

"Today, voting is being held for eight parliamentary seats in the state.I request everyone to visit their respective polling booths and exercise their franchise. Besides, I request everyone to carry an identity card along with the voter slip to the polling station, it is necessary. The identity card can be the voter ID card and in case one is unable to find its voter ID at the moment, then they can carry an Aadhar card, Pan card, driving licence, passport, bank passbook, etc," Rajan said.

If anyone fails to receive the voter slip then also the person need not to panic. Voters have to go to its polling booth along with an identity proof, the BLO (Booth Level Officer) outside the polling booth will help you out there and voters can exercise their franchise, he added.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19, the second phase took place on April 26 and the third phase concluded on May 7.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

With 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, Madhya Pradesh ranks sixth among all states in terms of its representation in the Lower House. Of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.