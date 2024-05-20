"2024 LS polls for development of country," says CM Eknath Shinde after casting his vote

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his son and the Shiv Sena candidate from Kalyan, Shrinkant Shinde, cast their vote for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections today in Mumbai.

After casting his vote at a polling booth in Thane, CM Shinde said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were for the country's development and added that people want to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi again lead the country.

"All the important decisions have been taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last 10 years. So I am confident that the people of Maharashtra are going to vote for Mahayuti," CM Shinde told reporters.

"This election is for the development of the country. People are eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the country once again," CM Shinde added.

He also lashed out at the Congress. "What Congress could not do in 57 years, PM Modi did in ten years," CM Shinde added.

Polling is underway in 13 Parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra including six in Mumbai. The seats are Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South and Mumbai South Central.

The other constituencies of Maharashtra where polling is underway include Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Thane.

BJP leader Shaina NC emphasized the need for choosing the right representative for Mumbai, the financial capital of the country.

After casting her vote, the BJP leader told ANI, "The message to Mumbaikars is think, vote. Because only if you vote can you criticize the system. For Mumbai as the financial capital I think it's extremely imperative that we have the right representatives in parliament".

"You have seen the kind of work that Prime Minister Modi has done and his vision for a Viksit Bharat is a reality. This is probably the first time that in Mumbai we see no anti-incumbency, we only see a pro-incumbency and that's because of the Modi magic," the BJP leader added.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second largest after Uttar Pradesh.

Voting for the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 began on Monday morning across 49 parliamentary constituencies spread over six states and two Union Territories (UTS) amid tight security and arrangements.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1.

The counting is scheduled for June 4.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut.