LK Advani being given Bharat Ratna so that BJP's votes don't get scattered: SP chief

NEW DELHI: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took an apparent dig at the BJP saying former deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani is being presented with the Bharat Ratna so that the saffron party's "votes do not get scattered".

Yadav's statement came hours after the BJP stalwart's name was announced as a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that Advani would be conferred the Bharat Ratna and described it as a "very emotional moment" for him.

Yadav was in Balrampur district to attend a programme to pay tributes to senior SP leader Shiv Pratap Yadav, a sitting MLA, who had passed away on January 26.

Apparently pointing towards Advani getting the Bharat Ratna, the SP chief said, "The BJP has given the honour before its tenure (at the Centre) comes to an end so that its votes do not get scattered."

"This Bharat Ratna is being given to consolidate their own votes, it is not not being given in respect. There is respect (for the award), because it is Bharat Ratna, but for consolidation of own votes," he added while speaking to the reporters.

Regarding seat sharing in the INDIA bloc, Yadav said there is almost a consensus on the seat distribution.

"The basis for distribution of seats is the 'jeet' (victory) and seat," he said, adding that he has already talked to the Congress leadership and there is no dilemma regarding the distribution of seats.

Asked if he would join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Yadav said he has not received any invitation yet.

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, the SP chief asked "which magic of the BJP" encouraged him to join NDA.

He also said that the issue of caste census will not subside, and that the SP will take it forward.