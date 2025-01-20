LIVE Vijay's Parandur visit: Protesting villagers, TVK members throng venue in Ekanapuram
The meeting is scheduled to take place at a wedding hall in Ekanapuram from 12 noon to 1 pm.
CHENNAI: With Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay set to meet the villagers protesting against the move to set up a new airport in Parandur in Ekanapuram, TVK functionaries, Vijay fans, and villagers have gathered at the venue in large numbers.
The meeting is scheduled to take place at a wedding hall in Ekanapuram from 12 noon to 1 pm.
Stay Tuned for Live updates
Live Updates
- 20 Jan 2025 11:59 AM IST
Only individuals with identification documents are being allowed to attend the meeting. The police have been verifying Aadhaar cards and other ID proof to ensure only residents of the 13 villages are permitted entry, according to Daily Thanthi.
- 20 Jan 2025 11:56 AM IST
Vijay arriving to the venue
Vijay's van reached Ponnerikarai in Kancheepuram
- 20 Jan 2025 11:38 AM IST
N Anand, general secretary of the TVK distributed food items to the villagers on behalf of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam
- 20 Jan 2025 11:34 AM IST
Intensive police checks at Parandur-Kancheepuram junction. So far, more than 30 vans arrived to the venue with villagers and TVK functionaries, according to Thanthi TV.