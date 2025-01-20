Begin typing your search...

    LIVE Vijay's Parandur visit: Protesting villagers, TVK members throng venue in Ekanapuram

    LIVE

    The meeting is scheduled to take place at a wedding hall in Ekanapuram from 12 noon to 1 pm.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Jan 2025 11:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-20 07:05:10  )
    LIVE Vijays Parandur visit: Protesting villagers, TVK members throng venue in Ekanapuram
    X

    Vijay arriving to the venue to meet Parandur protestors (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: With Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay set to meet the villagers protesting against the move to set up a new airport in Parandur in Ekanapuram, TVK functionaries, Vijay fans, and villagers have gathered at the venue in large numbers.

    The meeting is scheduled to take place at a wedding hall in Ekanapuram from 12 noon to 1 pm.

    Stay Tuned for Live updates

    Live Updates

    2025-01-20 06:00:06
    Tamilaga Vettri KazhagamParandur airport rowTVK VijayParandur villagers
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick