Yoga is not just about stretching – 9 yoga myths busted

CHENNAI: Yoga has become a widely practised form of movement and mindfulness across the world, but despite its growing popularity, many misconceptions about it still exist. From misunderstandings about who can practise yoga to exaggerated claims about its effects, these myths can discourage people from trying yoga or lead to unrealistic expectations. Let’s break down some of the most common myths and reveal the truth behind them.

1. You need to be flexible to do yoga

A common misconception is that yoga is only for those who are already flexible. In truth, yoga helps build flexibility. You don’t need to touch your toes or perform advanced poses to start. Yoga welcomes all ability levels and gradually improves flexibility over time.

2. Yoga is a religious practice

While yoga has spiritual roots in ancient Indian philosophy, it is not a religion. Modern yoga is a practice focused on physical postures, breathing techniques, and mindfulness, making it suitable for individuals of any – or no – religious background.

3. Yoga is just a set of stretches

While stretching is part of yoga, it's far more than that. Yoga combines strength, balance, breath control, and mental focus. Many styles also build stamina and physical discipline, making it a well-rounded practice for both body and mind.

4. Yoga doesn’t count as a workout

This myth stems from the notion that only high-intensity activities constitute “real workouts.” However, many forms of yoga – such as Vinyasa, Power Yoga, or Ashtanga – can be physically demanding and effective at building strength and flexibility.

5. Yoga is only for the young

Yoga is an ageless practice. Whether you’re a child, an adult, or a senior, yoga can be adapted to suit your needs. With modifications and props, people of all ages and fitness levels can enjoy its physical and mental benefits.

6. Yoga is just for women

Though often seen as female-dominated, yoga is not gender-specific. Men and people of all genders practise yoga around the world, benefiting from its ability to improve posture, reduce stress, increase strength, and enhance overall wellness.

7. Yoga alone will lead to fast weight loss

While yoga can support a healthy lifestyle, it’s not a quick fix for reducing weight. Sustainable weight loss comes from a combination of regular exercise, nutritious eating, good sleep, and stress management – with yoga being one valuable part of the process.

8. Twisting is unsafe during pregnancy

Not all twists are restricted during pregnancy. Under the guidance of a qualified instructor, gentle and modified twists can relieve tension and improve circulation. The key is listening to your body and avoiding deep or closed twists that compress the belly.

9. Yoga can cure all diseases

Yoga has many therapeutic benefits, but it's not a magical cure-all. While it can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life for conditions like anxiety, arthritis, and high blood pressure, it should be seen as a complementary practice – not a substitute for medical treatment.

— Compiled by Janani S