Wooden flooring in the spotlight

NEW DELHI: In the ever-evolving landscape of interior design, wooden flooring has seized the spotlight, steadily ascending the ranks of popularity in recent years. Brimming with natural beauty, durability, and versatility that transcends trends, wooden floors have become the discerning choice for an increasing number of homeowners. Amidst the vast array of flooring materials, engineered wood emerges as a standout option, going beyond mere aesthetic allure and enduring durability. It encapsulates a unique fusion of beauty and sustainability, making it the perfect choice for those who prioritize the elegance of their homes.

Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries shares with IANSlife five compelling reasons why wood flooring is gaining popularity highlighting the benefits and eco-friendly features:

Comfort and Safety

Wooden flooring stands out as an exemplary choice for senior citizens, offering not only comfort and warmth but also safety benefits. Recognizing the increased susceptibility of older adults to falls and accidents, the importance of selecting a flooring option that minimizes risks cannot be overstated. In this context, wooden floors, particularly engineered wood flooring, emerge as a natural solution due to their inherent softness, which is gentler on the feet, knees, and joints, significantly reducing the likelihood of injuries resulting from falls.

Beyond environmental considerations, wooden flooring offers a natural softness underfoot, making it comfortable for children to walk and play on. This contrasts with colder and coarser alternatives, making wooden floors ideal for young ones who spend extended periods engaging in floor-based activities. Additionally, wooden floors are remarkably easy to maintain, demanding only a weekly routine of sweeping and mopping to keep them in pristine condition – an essential feature for busy families seeking both safety and convenience in their living spaces.

Healthy Living Space

Ensuring a safe and healthy living environment for families with children is a principal concern, and wooden flooring emerges as an optimal choice on multiple fronts. Crafted from natural, eco-friendly, and sustainable materials, wooden floors prioritize the well-being of children right from the foundation. Specifically, engineered wood flooring, a prime example of this category, features low levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), because of its construction with water-based lacquers and stains.

Beyond safety considerations, wooden floors exhibit temperature neutrality, ensuring they neither retain excess heat nor become uncomfortably cold like some alternative flooring materials. This characteristic contributes to a consistently comfortable and cozy underfoot experience for seniors, independent of external temperatures.

Pet-Friendly

Catering to the needs of our beloved pets, wooden flooring emerges as a top-tier choice for homeowners seeking a pet-friendly environment. The inherent advantages of wooden floors extend beyond aesthetics, encompassing practical features that enhance the well-being of furry family members. Notably, the natural warmth and softness of wooden floors provide a comfortable surface, especially beneficial for older dogs or those grappling with joint problems. The ease of maintenance and cleaning further positions wooden floors as a sensible option for pet owners, as they can be effortlessly swept or vacuumed, unlike carpets that tend to trap pet hair and allergens.

Engineered wood floors, with their layered construction, exhibit enhanced moisture resistance compared to solid wood, minimizing the risk of damage from spills or accidents commonly associated with pets. Additionally, the innovative PlankLoc installation system simplifies the installation process, providing a secure fit capable of withstanding the lively movements of active pets.

Aesthetics and Versatility

Wooden flooring adds a touch of natural beauty and elegance to any space. Available in a wide range of colour palettes, grains, and finishes, wooden floors offer endless design possibilities to complement any interior style. Whether you prefer a rustic, classic look or a more modern aesthetic, there is a wooden flooring option to suit your taste.

Moreover, wooden floors are extremely versatile and can be installed in various areas of the home, including living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and even bathrooms. The durability of engineered wood flooring makes it particularly suitable for high-traffic areas, ensuring that your floors maintain their beauty for years to come.

Environmental Sustainability

In an era where sustainability is a growing concern, wooden flooring stands out as an eco-friendly choice. Wood is a renewable resource, and responsible sourcing and manufacturing practices ensure that wooden floors have a minimal impact on the environment. Additionally, engineered wood flooring utilizes the whole log, making it a more sustainable option compared to solid wood floors.

Wooden floors also have a longer lifespan compared to other flooring alternatives, reducing the need for frequent replacements, and minimizing waste. Furthermore, wooden floors can be repurposed or recycled at the end of their life, contributing to a circular economy.