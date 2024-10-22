Women in Chennai embrace cycling for fitness, freedom and resilience

CHENNAI: In recent years, cycling has gained momentum as a popular fitness activity and sustainable mode of transport among women in Chennai. From daily commuters to endurance cyclists, women are embracing the freedom, fitness, and mental resilience that come with hitting the road on two wheels. A few women cyclists share their experiences, and discuss the joys, challenges, and the need for better cycling infrastructure in the city.

Gayathri, an HR professional, discovered her passion for cycling a couple of years ago. “It’s a recent interest for me, and I thoroughly enjoy it. On weekends, I go for long cycling trips with my fitness group, often exploring places of historical significance. Heritage tours are particularly exciting - it’s not just about cycling, but also about visiting places rich in history and culture. I once did a Ponniyin Selvan-themed cycling trail with Ramanujar Moulana’s Cycling Yogis. It was an incredible experience, and since then, I’ve become a regular participant in his cycling trails.”

From her experience, Gayathri believes that cycling is always more enjoyable in a group. Although work and life keep her busy, she still manages to go cycling once a month, depending on her group’s schedule. Reflecting on her international experience, she reminisces, “There’s a significant difference between cycling in India and abroad. The camaraderie and spirit among cyclists are the same everywhere. In foreign countries, cycling is a common mode of transportation, and cyclists are respected on the roads.”

However, she points out that in Chennai, safety remains a concern while many people cycle to work. “One of the challenges here is the lack of dedicated cycling paths. If we had proper lanes for cyclists, it would make a huge difference. Just as we have policies for motor vehicles, we need similar regulations for cyclists on the road,” she suggests.

Dr. Uma Revathi, a dentist by profession, began her cycling journey in 2018, inspired by her patient and neighbour, Anil Sharma. “Anil motivated me to take up cycling and introduced me to his fitness group, Vibrant Velachery. I started with 25 km rides and gradually progressed to 50 km and then 100 km. During that time, through my cycling mentor Anil, I learned about BRM (Brevet des Randonneurs Mondiaux) events, which are long-distance, non-competitive cycling events. In BRMs, you ride distances of 200 km, 300 km, 400 km, or 600 km within a specific time limit. I completed my first Super Randonneur (SR) series in 2019. One of the memorable rides I did was to Kolli Hills (300 km) in December 2020,” she recalls.

In 2023, Dr. Uma expanded her cycling experiences through Cycling Yogis. “I first participated in a ride in Sri Lanka, and the cycling routes were incredible. People there strictly followed traffic rules.”

Wanting to instill the same passion and endurance in her 12-year-old son, Uma started taking him along on her rides. “My son began cycling 25 km in Chennai, and I decided to take him on a cycling trip to Cambodia. We rode a total of 175 km, which was an unforgettable experience. Endurance cycling isn’t just about fitness; it teaches resilience. You have to push through mental and physical fatigue, but still stay focused on your goal. This is why I wanted my son to experience it - so he could learn to endure challenges in life and continue striving for his goals,” she explains.

Reflecting on her time in Cambodia, Uma highlights the country’s impressive cycling infrastructure. “In Siem Reap, they have a dedicated 50 km cycling track, which shows how seriously they take cycling. Unfortunately, Chennai isn’t as cycling-friendly. While I appreciate the efforts of the police department, I hope they extend more support, particularly to those who rely on cycling as their primary mode of commuting,” she says.

Deepa’s earliest memories of cycling date back to her school days, when it was her primary mode of transport. After that, she took a long break, but everything changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I resumed cycling after a gap of 25 years. It all started with structured group rides - around 10 of them - organised in 2022 by Moulana in association with TTDC. Some of the most memorable trails were the George Town Trail, World War Trail, and Muneeshwaran Trail,” she recalls.

Soon after, Deepa began participating in longer rides, including 100+ km rides with her husband and other groups like WCCG and local cycling communities. The motivation behind her return to cycling was twofold: staying fit and discovering the hidden gems in and around Chennai. “I usually cycle on weekends and have participated in two international tours. Both overseas trips were structured, with plenty of time for cycling and sightseeing. Cycling through cities and countryside allows you to connect with the place in a much more meaningful way than conventional travel, not to mention the wonderful company of fellow cyclists,” she shares.

However, Deepa points out that Chennai is not particularly cyclist-friendly. “There are no dedicated cycling lanes, and many drivers of motorised vehicles lack the willingness to share the road. Poor lane discipline and a general disregard for cyclists make it hazardous, especially during peak hours. The ongoing metro construction has added to the challenges,” explains Deepa.

Despite the obstacles, Deepa believes that change is possible. “If we raise awareness, create dedicated cycling paths, enforce strict penalties for reckless driving, and encourage people to cycle for short distances, we could reduce the carbon footprint, improve overall health, and foster a more eco-friendly society,” she suggests.