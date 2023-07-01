Begin typing your search...

Speaking to IANS, epidemiologist Dr. Prashant Suryvanshi said that the situation is not to worry as hospitalisation is zero and there are no new Covid-19 cases.

ByIANSIANS|1 July 2023 7:57 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-01 07:58:38.0  )
Zero Covid cases reported in Goa in last two days
PANAJI: In the past two days, no new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Goa. However, active cases are at 14 with no hospitalisation.

Speaking to IANS, epidemiologist Dr. Prashant Suryvanshi said that the situation is not to worry as hospitalisation is zero and there are no new Covid-19 cases.

“There are instances where zero Covid cases have been reported in the last few days, however, people should take care,” he said.

“There is no tension as such. But I would like to appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior. People should wear masks,” Dr Suryavanshi said.

The Health Department urged people to follow new guidelines for home isolation issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: “Patient must be isolated from other family members and stay in a well ventilated room. Also should wear a triple layer medical mask at all times.”


