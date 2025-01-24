Your resolution to stay healthy in 2025 may take about 2 months to form

NEW DELHI: Struggling to stay afloat on your New Year’s resolution 2025 to follow healthy habits? It may take about two months to form, and almost a year to establish, according to a study on Friday.The study, led by researchers from the University of South Australia, challenges previously assumptions that healthy habits can set in 21 days.

Contrary to popular belief, healthy habits take far longer than three weeks to lock down, said researcher Dr Ben Singh, from the varsity.

“Adopting healthy habits is essential for long-term well-being but forming these habits -- and breaking unhealthy ones -- can be challenging,” Dr Singh said.

“At the beginning of the year, many of us are setting goals and making plans for the months ahead -- things like being more active, cutting back on sugar, or making healthier food choices – but while common wisdom suggests that it takes just 21 days to form such habits, these claims are not evidence-based,” he added.

Following healthy habits is key to a healthier life. Many conditions, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, lung diseases and stroke, can be prevented by changing unhealthy habits or lifestyle factors.

The team conducted a systematic review and found that new habits can begin forming within about two months (median of 59-66 days) but can take up to 335 days to establish.

It’s an important finding that could inform health interventions to promote healthy behaviours and prevent chronic disease.

“In our research, we’ve found that habit formation starts within around two months, but there is significant variability, with formation times ranging from four days to nearly a year,” Singh said, urging people switching to healthier habits to “not give up at that mythical three-week mark.”

The team also conducted a study on more than 2,600 people and found that certain factors like “frequency of the new activity, the timing of the practice, and whether we enjoy it or not” can influence successful habit formation.

Singh noted that data shows that adapting the new practice “to the morning routine” can help people stick to it.

While more research is needed, researchers say that these findings can guide public health initiatives and personalised programmes that support sustained and healthy behaviour change.