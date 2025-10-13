Young women account for seven out of 10 autoimmune disease patients: Experts

NEW DELHI: Women, especially young, account for seven out of 10 patients with autoimmune diseases, said health experts, emphaising the need for increasing awareness and early screening among females.

Autoimmune diseases are chronic conditions where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells and tissues. Common conditions include rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, thyroiditis, psoriasis, and Sjögren’s syndrome. These diseases can affect joints, skin, blood vessels, and even internal organs like the heart or lungs.

The condition is far more common among women, especially between the ages of 20 and 50, when hormonal and lifestyle factors are most active. Many times, with a lack of awareness and other burdens, women tend to ignore their symptoms, leading to worsening outcomes.

“In my outpatient clinic at AIIMS, almost seven out of every 10 patients with autoimmune diseases are women. We see a clear pattern -- women often come late because they overlook persistent symptoms,” said Dr. Uma Kumar, Head of Rheumatology at AIIMS, New Delhi.

“Genetic make-up, hormonal changes during reproductive age and after childbirth, combined with stress, obesity, and nutritional deficiencies, can make them more vulnerable to autoimmune diseases,” she added, while speaking at the recently held 40th Annual Conference of the Indian Rheumatology Association (IRACON 2025).

The doctors lamented that the condition gets worse in India, because women often ignore early warning signs like tiredness, joint stiffness, or swelling -- dismissing them as minor problems or results of stress or ageing.

Many delay visiting doctors due to family responsibilities, lack of awareness, or social reasons, which allows the disease to progress silently until it becomes more severe.

Kumar urged the need to recognise autoimmune disorders as a major women’s health issue in India.

A recent study by Stanford University found that women’s bodies produce a special molecule called Xist RNA, which helps control one of the two X chromosomes that they carry.

However, this molecule can sometimes confuse the immune system, making it attack the body’s own healthy cells instead of protecting them -- one of the key reasons why autoimmune diseases are seen more often in women.

“In my practice, about 70 per cent of autoimmune patients are women, and many have gone through years of wrong treatment before reaching a specialist. We must identify the early signs, especially in women, so they can be referred to rheumatologists sooner. Early diagnosis can prevent long-term disability,” said Dr. Pulin Gupta, Professor and Rheumatologist at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Dr. Bimlesh Dhar Pandey, from a leading city-based hospital, said that women tend to live with unexplained joint pain or swelling for years before getting diagnosed.

"Many are in their 30s or 40s, juggling family and work. By the time they reach us, the disease has already damaged their joints or organs,” said Pandey, urging for more awareness.