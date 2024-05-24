Workshop on E-CPR held at Kauvery Hospital

CHENNAI: A private hospital in the city recently introduced the ECMO-CPR (E-CPR) programme aimed at significantly improving the survival rates of cardiac arrest patients. E-CPR is a life-saving technique used in severe cases of cardiac arrest, where the heart isn’t responding to regular CPR efforts. It is a procedure that uses a machine to pump and oxygenate a patient’s blood and maintain all organ perfusion while allowing the heart and lungs to rest and recover.

“In cases where compression techniques do not work, E-CPR can significantly increase the chances of survival. For example, in young individuals, who suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, when given an e-CPR in the hospital, the survival rate can increase from 5 to 30 per cent, and for in-hospital cardiac arrest settings, it can increase up to 50 per cent,” says Dr Anantharaman R, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Kauvery Hospital.

The hospital conducted an E-CPR workshop, attracting professionals from across India. The workshop focused on enhancing skills in heart revival techniques and featured a hands-on training session, allowing participants to gain practical experience in using ECMO CPR.

“The workshop aimed at elevating the skills of healthcare professionals, ensuring better outcomes for cardiac arrest patients. We also had a hands-on training session to impart practical knowledge of this life-saving technique,” added Dr Anantharaman.