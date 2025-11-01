Up and above: Float your way to fitness

CHENNAI: The sky turns into a masterpiece as the sun sets, a new kind of workout is taking shape — one that swaps gym floors for gentle ripples and yoga mats for paddleboards. Chennai’s fitness enthusiasts are quite literally finding their balance on water, embracing paddleboard workouts that blend core strength, mindfulness, and adventure.

What began as a niche pursuit among a few paddlers has now turned into a growing movement, with trainers, adventure clubs, and wellness seekers discovering the joy (and challenge) of doing squats, planks, and even yoga poses while afloat. As pioneers in introducing the fitness trend, Meraki Soulful Life, founded by Monika Choraria and co-founded by Ashish Choraria, has collaborated with Get Wet Fit & Co. to bring floating fitness to Chennai.

“We were completely overwhelmed by the response, and it exceeded our expectations. Floating fitness is already a well-known phenomenon in many countries, including Dubai. However, it is new to India,” says Ashish. The Flaabh Fit involves floating fitness on water, and the Flaabh Heal offers floating sound healing. He attributes the curiosity among Chennaiites to try something new to the success of this trend.

Actor Veera, known for Rajathandhiram and also a stand-up paddleboarder, shares, “It is a fantastic way to exercise by practising yoga and other routines using a paddleboard. It fosters a strong sense of balance along with physical workouts, relaxation for the mind, and a break from the usual deadlift routines.” Having been a stand-up paddler for ten years, he notes that floating fitness will aid in achieving stability, enhancing core strength, and reducing injury risk. “It is therapeutic, less strenuous than surfing, and the best part is that it is suitable for all age groups,” he adds.

Participants engaging in floating fitness perform exercises, yoga, and Zumba on paddle boards over an indoor swimming pool. “There are three main forms of physical activity involved. Firstly, High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), then aerobic exercises and yoga, followed by five to seven minutes of meditation. It burns calories and offers a refreshing experience,” states Ashish.

Unlike conventional fitness methods, this new approach is entertaining and encourages community building. A woman who had never swum before, Deepa Gupta, attended the session with some hesitation. However, after a few moments of imbalance, she was ready to go. “It was quite fun. If we lose our balance on the board, we fall into the water and have to start again. I joined this trend because it was unique. Floating fitness helped me overcome my fear of deep water, and it was an enjoyable exercise for both mind and body,” shares the 41-year-old homemaker.

The water depth will be up to four feet, making it safe even for non-swimmers, with professional guidance ensuring safety. “People without serious ailments or allergies can definitely try this. Chennai’s water sports scene is growing, and floating fitness will be a wonderful addition for fitness enthusiasts and anyone eager to try something new,” notes Ashish. He also mentions to DT Next that they plan to expand it as a weekly subscription activity, similar to gym memberships.

Agreeing on Chennai’s water sports trend, Veera states that the city has always been a leader. “I feel proud that more people are turning to sports and fitness to improve their lifestyles. A city prioritising sport will foster a healthier mindset among its citizens. Additionally, water sports promote community bonding. I hope it reaches new heights by the end of the decade with support from the private and government sectors,” he believes.

In a city that’s learning to reconnect with its coastline beyond leisure, floating fitness has become the latest way to sweat it out — equal parts meditative and muscle-burning, calm and chaotic, playful and powerful.