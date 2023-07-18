Toothache can turn fatal due to Ludwig's Angina

CHENNAI: A simple toothache can escalate into a rapidly spreading infection- cellulitis- due to the virulent enzymes produced by the bacteria that can infect the teeth and jaw spaces. Ludwig's Angina, is an aggressive infection originating from the mouth and teeth, resulting in severe inflammation and severe complications.

The bacterial infection that occurs on the floor of the mouth, beneath the tongue, or in the tooth can lead to a dreaded swelling capable of claiming a patient's life within a day.

The experts at a private hospital in the city said that when the infection spreads to the tissue spaces surrounding the muscles and bones in the face and neck, referred to as fascial spaces, the inflammatory swelling can rapidly propagate like wildfire. This mainly affects individuals with pre-existing health conditions, such as severe diabetes, or those undergoing immunosuppressive therapy.

Kauvery Hospital recently encountered three cases of infection, all presenting with severe breathing difficulties and swallowing issues, and two of them required ICU support post-operative care. Ludwig's Angina requires immediate surgical intervention to drain the pus and infected fluids from the mouth and neck

Dr. Manikandan, a consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon at the hospital, emphasized the need for urgent medical attention for Ludwig's Angina, comparing it to a heart attack.

"Ludwig's Angina is a surgical emergency that demands immediate care within hours, comparable to the urgency of treating a heart attack," he said.

The condition demands a collaborative effort from a multidisciplinary team of surgeons, including ENT specialists, anesthesiologists, and intensivists, to successfully save patients from this life-threatening infection, which carries a high mortality rate if left untreated.

An infected wisdom tooth can cause swelling in the mouth, neck, and base of the tongue and may even extend to the vocal cords. This leads to reduced mouth opening, elevated tongue position towards the palate, and significant neck swelling. Involvement of the vocal cord region triggers immediate inflammation and infection, endangering breathing and potentially resulting in death.

Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital remarked that there is a need to spread awareness about the serious implications of Ludwig's Angina.

"Individuals must understand the potential risks of untreated dental infections and seek prompt medical attention. It is also recommended to have regular dental checkups to prevent such infections," said Aravindan Selvaraj.